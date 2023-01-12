Severe weather is making its way through Georgia

According to the National Weather Service there is an enhanced risk — meaning a level 3 out of 5 — for severe weather this afternoon and into the evening hours for much of north and central Georgia.

A strong cold front pushes through the area and may bring damaging winds, brief tornadoes and hail.

Northwest Georgia is at risk of storms through 4 p.m., the I-85 corridor will see storms between 3 and 8 p.m., and Southeast Georgia will experience storms between 7 and 11 p.m.

The area is under a tornado watch as well.