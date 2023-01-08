Do you know how to set up your Medical ID on your phone? It could be a life saver

Did you know you can set up a Medical ID on your iPhone or Android for emergency first responders?

The Canton Police Department is reminding residents to set up this important information that appears on your lock screen so first responders can access it in an emergency if you are incapacitated.

It only takes a few minutes to set up a Medical ID on your phone which could be a life-saving decision.

If you encounter an emergency, your Medical ID can provide critical medical information from the lock screen without needing your passcode. First responders would be able to see information such as allergies and medical conditions as well as who to contact in case of an emergency.

Here’s how to set it up:

For iPhones, Medical ID is available under settings > Health app > Medical ID.

For Androids and other smartphones, you can download Medical ID in your app store for free.