GBI releases new rendering of woman who was found dismembered in Liberty County

The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to ask for the public’s help identifying a woman who was found dismembered last month. The GBI released an updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman today.

Initially, partial remains of a white woman were discovered off Jones Road in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club in Riceboro in Liberty County. Additional remains were discovered within a three-mile radius on the hunting club property in Liberty County, as well as McIntosh County.

Further testing has determined that the remains were placed in the area on or around Nov. 27, 2022.

The remains are that of a white female with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, about 5’9” to 5’10” in height, and about 185 to 200 pounds., with an age range of 20 to 50 years old.

The body has no scars, marks, or tattoos. There is a single tooth implant in the upper right jaw. Clothing found near the remains is described as a dark blue long sleeve, “Merona” brand shirt, size medium; white camisole top, size large; light gray boy shorts with white stripe down the side, size large; and white “Amazon Essentials” underwear, size large.

Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.