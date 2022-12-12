Unidentified woman’s remains found in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman whose remains were found earlier this month.

According to the GBI, the body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, in Liberty County on Dec. 2. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after Nov. 18.

The victim had no scars, marks, or tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to please call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.