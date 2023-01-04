Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia’s Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?

Day 2 of the 118th Congress ended the same as Day 1, with no speaker and no Congress members sworn in.

Three more votes were taken to elect a Speaker of the House and three more times Congress failed to elect a speaker.

Currently, Congress is adjourned until noon Thursday, giving Kevin McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus members more time to negotiate.

Here is how your representative in Congress voted on each of today’s three ballots. You can also see how they voted yesterday.

Note: All Georgia representatives voted the same way on the 5th and 6th ballots as they did on the 4th.

Ballot #4-6: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)