Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia’s Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?

Day 2 of the 118th Congress ended the same as Day 1, with no speaker and no Congress members sworn in.

Three more votes were taken to elect a Speaker of the House and three more times Congress failed to elect a speaker.


Currently, Congress is adjourned until noon Thursday, giving Kevin McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus members more time to negotiate.

Here is how your representative in Congress voted on each of today’s three ballots. You can also see how they voted yesterday.

Note: All Georgia representatives voted the same way on the 5th and 6th ballots as they did on the 4th.

Ballot #4-6: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Rick AllenMcCarthy12thAugustaRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Sanford Bishop Jr.Jeffries2ndAlbanyDemocrat
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Earl “Buddy” CarterMcCarthy1stPoolerRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Andrew ClydeDonalds9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsMcCarthy10thJacksonRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?A. Drew Ferguson IVMcCarthy3rdWest PointRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Marjorie Taylor GreeneMcCarthy14thRomeRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Hank JohnsonJeffries4thLithoniaDemocrat
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Barry LoudermilkMcCarthy11thCassvilleRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Lucy McBathJeffries7thLawrencevilleDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickMcCarthy6thSuwaneeRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Austin ScottMcCarthy8thTiftonRepublican
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?David ScottJeffries13thAtlantaDemocrat
Crisis in Congress Day 2: How did Georgia's Representatives vote for Speaker of the House?Nikema WilliamsJeffries5thAtlantaDemocrat