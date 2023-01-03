Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The House

After three votes Tuesday, Republicans in Congress failed to elect a Speaker of The House.
Three times, Kevin McCarthy attempted to win the 218 votes required to become speaker and three times he fell short.
Congress adjourned with no speaker today and will resume voting for speaker again tomorrow with both McCarthy’s supporters and 20 members of the House Freedom Caucus digging their heels in.
How did your Congressperson vote? Here’s how Georgia’s Congressional Delegation voted on each ballot.
Ballot 1: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Andy Biggs (R)
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|McCarthy
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Jeffries
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|McCarthy
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|Biggs
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|McCarthy
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|McCarthy
|3rd
|West Point
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|McCarthy
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Jeffries
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|McCarthy
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Jeffries
|7th
|Marietta
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|McCarthy
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|McCarthy
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Jeffries
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|Jeffries
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
Ballot 2: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|McCarthy
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Jeffries
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|McCarthy
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|Jordan
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|McCarthy
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|McCarthy
|3rd
|West Point
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|McCarthy
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Jeffries
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|McCarthy
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Jeffries
|7th
|Marietta
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|McCarthy
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|McCarthy
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Jeffries
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|Jeffries
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
Ballot 3: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|McCarthy
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Jeffries
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|McCarthy
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|Jordan
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|McCarthy
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|McCarthy
|3rd
|West Point
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|McCarthy
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Jeffries
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|McCarthy
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Jeffries
|7th
|Marietta
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|McCarthy
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|McCarthy
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Jeffries
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|Jeffries
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat