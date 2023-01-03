Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The House

1 min read
mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com

After three votes Tuesday, Republicans in Congress failed to elect a Speaker of The House.

Three times, Kevin McCarthy attempted to win the 218 votes required to become speaker and three times he fell short.


Congress adjourned with no speaker today and will resume voting for speaker again tomorrow with both McCarthy’s supporters and 20 members of the House Freedom Caucus digging their heels in.

How did your Congressperson vote? Here’s how Georgia’s Congressional Delegation voted on each ballot.

Ballot 1: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Andy Biggs (R)

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseRick AllenMcCarthy12thAugustaRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseSanford Bishop Jr.Jeffries2ndAlbanyDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseEarl “Buddy” CarterMcCarthy1stPoolerRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAndrew ClydeBiggs9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsMcCarthy10thJacksonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseA. Drew Ferguson IVMcCarthy3rdWest PointRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseMarjorie Taylor GreeneMcCarthy14thRomeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseHank JohnsonJeffries4thLithoniaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseBarry LoudermilkMcCarthy11thCassvilleRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseLucy McBathJeffries7thMariettaDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickMcCarthy6thSuwaneeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAustin ScottMcCarthy8thTiftonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseDavid ScottJeffries13thAtlantaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseNikema WilliamsJeffries5thAtlantaDemocrat

Ballot 2: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseRick AllenMcCarthy12thAugustaRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseSanford Bishop Jr.Jeffries2ndAlbanyDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseEarl “Buddy” CarterMcCarthy1stPoolerRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAndrew ClydeJordan9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsMcCarthy10thJacksonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseA. Drew Ferguson IVMcCarthy3rdWest PointRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseMarjorie Taylor GreeneMcCarthy14thRomeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseHank JohnsonJeffries4thLithoniaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseBarry LoudermilkMcCarthy11thCassvilleRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseLucy McBathJeffries7thMariettaDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickMcCarthy6thSuwaneeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAustin ScottMcCarthy8thTiftonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseDavid ScottJeffries13thAtlantaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseNikema WilliamsJeffries5thAtlantaDemocrat

Ballot 3: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseRick AllenMcCarthy12thAugustaRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseSanford Bishop Jr.Jeffries2ndAlbanyDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseEarl “Buddy” CarterMcCarthy1stPoolerRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAndrew ClydeJordan9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsMcCarthy10thJacksonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseA. Drew Ferguson IVMcCarthy3rdWest PointRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseMarjorie Taylor GreeneMcCarthy14thRomeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseHank JohnsonJeffries4thLithoniaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseBarry LoudermilkMcCarthy11thCassvilleRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseLucy McBathJeffries7thMariettaDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickMcCarthy6thSuwaneeRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseAustin ScottMcCarthy8thTiftonRepublican
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseDavid ScottJeffries13thAtlantaDemocrat
Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The HouseNikema WilliamsJeffries5thAtlantaDemocrat