Representing You: How your representative voted for Speaker of The House

After three votes Tuesday, Republicans in Congress failed to elect a Speaker of The House.

Three times, Kevin McCarthy attempted to win the 218 votes required to become speaker and three times he fell short.

Congress adjourned with no speaker today and will resume voting for speaker again tomorrow with both McCarthy’s supporters and 20 members of the House Freedom Caucus digging their heels in.

How did your Congressperson vote? Here’s how Georgia’s Congressional Delegation voted on each ballot.

Ballot 1: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Andy Biggs (R)

Photo Representative Vote District Hometown Party Rick Allen McCarthy 12th Augusta Republican Sanford Bishop Jr. Jeffries 2nd Albany Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter McCarthy 1st Pooler Republican Andrew Clyde Biggs 9th Clyde Republican Mike Collins McCarthy 10th Jackson Republican A. Drew Ferguson IV McCarthy 3rd West Point Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene McCarthy 14th Rome Republican Hank Johnson Jeffries 4th Lithonia Democrat Barry Loudermilk McCarthy 11th Cassville Republican Lucy McBath Jeffries 7th Marietta Democrat Rich McCormick McCarthy 6th Suwanee Republican Austin Scott McCarthy 8th Tifton Republican David Scott Jeffries 13th Atlanta Democrat Nikema Williams Jeffries 5th Atlanta Democrat

Ballot 2: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)

Photo Representative Vote District Hometown Party Rick Allen McCarthy 12th Augusta Republican Sanford Bishop Jr. Jeffries 2nd Albany Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter McCarthy 1st Pooler Republican Andrew Clyde Jordan 9th Clyde Republican Mike Collins McCarthy 10th Jackson Republican A. Drew Ferguson IV McCarthy 3rd West Point Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene McCarthy 14th Rome Republican Hank Johnson Jeffries 4th Lithonia Democrat Barry Loudermilk McCarthy 11th Cassville Republican Lucy McBath Jeffries 7th Marietta Democrat Rich McCormick McCarthy 6th Suwanee Republican Austin Scott McCarthy 8th Tifton Republican David Scott Jeffries 13th Atlanta Democrat Nikema Williams Jeffries 5th Atlanta Democrat

Ballot 3: Candidates- Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Jim Jordan (R)