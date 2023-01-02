Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Cobb County

Recycle your live Christmas Tree this holiday season in Cobb County. Recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and used throughout Cobb for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention, lakes, pond and water retention efforts. 

The cutoff date to drop off trees is January 7, 2023.


Remember to remove all ornaments, lights and bases before dropping off.  Do not bring wreaths or garlands. No other items will be accepted.

Strings of lights can be recycled at the Smyrna Recycling Center at 3475 Lake Dr. 

Flocked trees are beautiful but poisonous to wildlife and is not accepted for this program.

Below are the Christmas tree recycling drop off locations.

Home Depot Locations

  • *3355 Cobb Pkwy
    Acworth, GA 30101
    770-917-8425
  • *1200 East-West Connector
    Austell, GA 30106
    770-941-9600
  • *2350 Dallas Hwy
    Marietta, GA 30064
    770-792-6858
  • *4101 Roswell Road NE
    Marietta, GA 30062
    770-977-9700
  • 449 Roberts CT NW
    Kennesaw, GA 30144
    770-424-1309
  • *3605 Sandy Plains Road
    Marietta, GA 30066
    770-971-2470
  • *1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy
    Powder Springs, GA 30127
    678-567-1161
  • *1655 Shiloh Road
    Kennesaw, GA 30144
    770-421-1245
  • *2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE
    Atlanta, GA 30339
    770-432-9930

*Limited supply of FREE saplings available at specified Home Depots on January 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cobb County Park Location

  • Fullers Park
    3499 Robinson Road

Free mulch available. Email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to receive a Mulch Request form.