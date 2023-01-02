Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Cobb County

Recycle your live Christmas Tree this holiday season in Cobb County. Recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and used throughout Cobb for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention, lakes, pond and water retention efforts.

The cutoff date to drop off trees is January 7, 2023.

Remember to remove all ornaments, lights and bases before dropping off. Do not bring wreaths or garlands. No other items will be accepted.

Strings of lights can be recycled at the Smyrna Recycling Center at 3475 Lake Dr.

Flocked trees are beautiful but poisonous to wildlife and is not accepted for this program.

Below are the Christmas tree recycling drop off locations.

Home Depot Locations

Acworth, GA 30101 770-917-8425 *1200 East-West Connector

Austell, GA 30106 770-941-9600 *2350 Dallas Hwy

Marietta, GA 30064 770-792-6858 *4101 Roswell Road NE

Marietta, GA 30062 770-977-9700 449 Roberts CT NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144 770-424-1309 *3605 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA 30066 770-971-2470 *1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127 678-567-1161 *1655 Shiloh Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144 770-421-1245 *2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE

*Limited supply of FREE saplings available at specified Home Depots on January 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cobb County Park Location

Fullers Park

3499 Robinson Road

Free mulch available. Email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to receive a Mulch Request form.