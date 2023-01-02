Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Cobb County

Recycle your live Christmas Tree this holiday season in Cobb County. Recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and used throughout Cobb for beautification projects, soil erosion prevention, lakes, pond and water retention efforts.
The cutoff date to drop off trees is January 7, 2023.
Remember to remove all ornaments, lights and bases before dropping off. Do not bring wreaths or garlands. No other items will be accepted.
Strings of lights can be recycled at the Smyrna Recycling Center at 3475 Lake Dr.
Flocked trees are beautiful but poisonous to wildlife and is not accepted for this program.
Below are the Christmas tree recycling drop off locations.
Home Depot Locations
- *3355 Cobb Pkwy
Acworth, GA 30101
770-917-8425
- *1200 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
770-941-9600
- *2350 Dallas Hwy
Marietta, GA 30064
770-792-6858
- *4101 Roswell Road NE
Marietta, GA 30062
770-977-9700
- 449 Roberts CT NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-424-1309
- *3605 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
770-971-2470
- *1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
678-567-1161
- *1655 Shiloh Road
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-421-1245
- *2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
770-432-9930
*Limited supply of FREE saplings available at specified Home Depots on January 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cobb County Park Location
- Fullers Park
3499 Robinson Road
Free mulch available. Email keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to receive a Mulch Request form.