DeKalb County opens warming centers due to cold weather

In anticipation for an upcoming cold snap, DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations from through Dec. 22 beginning at 8 p.m.:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

DeKalb County also is partnering with the following nonprofit organization to provide an additional warming center in the county: A Home for Everyone in DeKalb (Dec. 22-25).

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, and for inclement weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.