Pedestrian killed in crash on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian involved traffic collision that occurred in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway.

The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 11:19 p.m. Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking in the roadway when he was fatally struck by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower Parkway.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

No one else was injured in this incident.

The name of the deceased will not be released by law enforcement until the next of kin has been notified.

This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.