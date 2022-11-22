Home shooting incident in Gwinnett leads to major gang bust

As a result of a recent investigation, the Gwinnett Police Department has arrested multiple gang members and associates obtaining 73 felony arrest warrants, including many gang-related charges, with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and K9 Unit.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a “discharging firearms call” on Brookdale Drive in Buford. Upon arrival, officers located multiple homes that were shot. During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting stemmed from a gang-related dispute connected to a previous shooting on Circle View Drive.

Khamani Semaj Rhodes an 18-year-old from Sugar Hill was the victim of the Brookdale Drive shooting. Several days later, while driving in the area, he saw one of the suspects that he believed was responsible for the shooting at his home. Police say Rhodes and a second suspect, Willie Taylor a 19-year-old male from Buford, shot several rounds from their vehicle into the other vehicle driving by.

Following these events, six arrests were made in connection with these two shootings. As a result of the shooting investigation, additional suspects were identified in connection with other crimes and arrested for charges ranging from aggravated assault, the sale and possession of dangerous drugs, armed robbery, and gun charges.

Most of the suspects have also been charged with gang-related activity. Additional charges may be applied as the details of each event continue to be investigated.

“The Gwinnett Police Department’s priority is the safety of its residents. Gang violence in our community will not be tolerated, nor will any activity that threatens the quality of life of our residents,” said police spokesperson Hideshi Valle. “Gun violence or any violence that harms the safety of our citizens and visitors are unacceptable. Anyone who participates in acts of violence will be arrested, charged, prosecuted, and held accountable for their actions. Any acts of violence will be investigated and fully prosecuted in Gwinnett County.”

The following suspects were arrested in connection with the shootings.

Khamani Rhodes (18-year-old male, Buford) — Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Being a Party to a Crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges.

Willie Taylor (19-year-old male, Buford) — Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, several drug related charges, several Criminal Street Gang charges.

Kaivon Swift (17-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Derrick Ashley (18-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct

Hunter Haifley (18-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault

Sebastian Edouard (20-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault and Criminal Street Gang charges

Aykm Laroche (19-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault

Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery

Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Being a Party to a Crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges.

Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Being a Party to a Crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges

Case Numbers: GP220068038, GP220070454, GP220071440, GP220076356

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.