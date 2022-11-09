Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will head to a December runoff in Georgia Senate race

If you were hoping for a definitive end to Georgia’s senate race — and the ad campaigns that came with it — you’ll have to wait another month.

In a nail-biting race, neither candidate was able to amass more than 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff, which will force a rematch between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock on Dec. 6.

As of Wednesday morning, 96% of precincts had been counted and Raphael Warnock was ahead with 49.34% of the vote. Herschel Walker had 48.6% of the vote Monday morning and Libertarian Chase Oliver held 2.06% of the vote.

Oliver will be eliminated for the runoff.

While votes are still being counted, state elections officials say they are confident the Senate race will go to a runoff.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6,” Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said.