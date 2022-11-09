Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will head to a December runoff in Georgia Senate race

1 min read
Sofi Gratas / GPB

If you were hoping for a definitive end to Georgia’s senate race — and the ad campaigns that came with it — you’ll have to wait another month.

In a nail-biting race, neither candidate was able to amass more than 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff, which will force a rematch between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock on Dec. 6.


As of Wednesday morning, 96% of precincts had been counted and Raphael Warnock was ahead with 49.34% of the vote. Herschel Walker had 48.6% of the vote Monday morning and Libertarian Chase Oliver held 2.06% of the vote.

Oliver will be eliminated for the runoff.

While votes are still being counted, state elections officials say they are confident the Senate race will go to a runoff.

“While county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6,” Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said.

Get More Government and Political News

Stay informed about Government and Political issues in Georgia by signing up for our free Government & Politics newsletter.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up!