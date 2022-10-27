Norcross High School student killed in shooting

NORCROSS — A 17-year-old Norcross High School student was shot and killed outside school grounds Wednesday afternoon.

The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the shooting that left DeAndre Henderson dead.

What we know: Shortly after 12:06 p.m. officers responded to a “person shot call” on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners. Upon arrival, officers located Henderson with a gunshot wound and attempted to render aid.

Henderson was taken to the hospital by Gwinnett Emergency Services, where he later died.

Police say based on the preliminary investigation, Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was outside the school grounds when the shooting occurred. It appears to be an isolated incident; the shooting did not occur on school property. Norcross High School students and staff were not under any threat.

No arrest has been made, this is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward forinformation leading to an arrest and indictment in this case

The Aftermath: Gwinnett County School Superintendent Calvin Watts said the gun violence in the Gwinnett school community has to stop.

“The violence and threats of violence are happening far too frequently in our community, our state, and our nation. I want to be clear the gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable, it needs to stop. This violence is entering our schools from the larger community, and we need to respond together,” Watts said.

Watts said the school system is actively hiring additional school resource officers and that any students involved in this shooting would be held accountable, but Watts also called on parents to help keep guns out of the hands of students.

“Today, I ask again, how will you help us? Will you help us keep guns away from our children and away from our schools? Will you help us teach our children how to resolve conflict without violence? Will you be the adult a GCPS child can turn to when they need help,” Watts said.

The Video: Watts released his statement on the shooting as a video. You can watch it below for yourself.