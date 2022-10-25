Augusta opens more early voting locations

AUGUSTA— Augusta voters will have more options for early voting starting tomorrow.

On Friday, the Board of Elections voted to open the Henry Brigham Community Center, Robert Howard Community Center and Warren Road Community Center before their scheduled opening of Saturday, Oct. 29.

All three satellite locations will now open Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, all four sites will be open, Municipal Building, Robert Howard, Henry Brigham, and Warren Road Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Municipal Building will be open Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Oct. 31, all four sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 4.

The will be no voting on Nov. 5, 6, or 7. Election Day is Nov. 8. Voters must go to their assigned polling place on that day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.