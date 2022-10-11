Traffic Reminder: You should slow down and move over when you see a vehicle on the side of the road

Nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year, and roughly a quarter of motorists do not know that Slow Down, Move Over laws exist in their state.

AAA has long been an advocate for “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders on the roadside, yet there continues to be an alarming number of fatalities. The organization hopes to raise awareness of these laws and practices with its new “Move Over for Me” campaign that asks drivers to move over for all motorists stuck on the roadside as well as first responders.

“For years, Slow Down, Move Over efforts have focused on emergency responders, and it’s critical that we continue to protect these individuals who come to the aid of motorists,” said Scott VerBracken, Vice President of Automotive Services for AAA. “But as motorists get flat tires, break down, run out of gas, or find themselves otherwise in trouble at the roadside, they also face the dangerous elements of high-speed traffic and need the same protection.”

A new survey by AAA finds that 97% of motorists are concerned about vehicles passing at high speeds when they are stopped on the side of the road. This coupled with the rising number of roadway fatalities reinforces motorists need to slow down and move over for all vehicles on the roadside, regardless of if it is an emergency vehicle or tow provider with flashing lights or a disabled vehicle belonging to a driver with their hazard lights on.

AAA hopes to increase awareness of existing Move Over laws with its “Move Over for Me” campaign, beginning in October. The Auto Club Group has created advocacy messages featuring familiar roadside scenarios like getting a flat tire, engine trouble, or running out of gas. This campaign will appear on social media, at events, in The Auto Club Group’s AAA Living magazine, on service vehicles and in AAA retail facilities. As one tow truck driver is killed every other week while working on the roadside, the campaign will also utilize AAA’s familiar service providers.

“If you see a disabled vehicle, be courteous and Move Over,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesman. “Remember the person on the roadside could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over For Me because it is the right thing to do!”

To protect emergency responders, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This year, AAA is also working with the Towing and Recovery Association of America to introduce a federal resolution for a National Move Over Law Day. A national day is one more way to remind drivers of the importance of paying attention, slowing down, and moving over when they see others at the side of the road working or stranded with a disabled vehicle.

AAA’s tips to protect roadside workers and stranded motorists:

For Drivers:

Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

Avoid distractions and focus on driving. Keep an eye out for emergency vehicles – including tow trucks – that have their lights on as well as cars that have their flashers on. Move over one lane when you see them and if you cannot move over, slow down to safely pass them.

– including tow trucks – that have their lights on as well as cars that have their flashers on. Move over one lane when you see them and if you cannot move over, slow down to safely pass them. Be a good passenger. Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.

Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over. Watch for people on the roadside. People may be in or near a disabled vehicle. Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they are not there.

For Stranded Motorists:

Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic. Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

so other drivers are aware you are there. If you are able to safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, do so.

Call for assistance via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app. Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

as long as it’s safe to do so. If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a suitable time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.