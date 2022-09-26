Shooting at Norcross apartment complex leaves two men dead

NORCROSS — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on Graves Road in Norcross.

Shortly after 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a person shot call on Graves Road and upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

This is an active investigation. No arrest has been made at this time.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contactCrime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

