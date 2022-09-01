Atlanta garbage collection will be delayed on Labor Day. Here’s when you can expect service

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the Department of Public Works will not collect garbage, recycling, yard trimmings or bulk items on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The schedule has been revised to include a one-day delay throughout the holiday week.

Customers whose regular collection day is Friday, Sept. 9 will receive collection services on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Residents who need additional assistance can contact the City of Atlanta by dialing 3-1-1 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311. They may also visitwww.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste.

