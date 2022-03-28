Three dead in Paulding County triple shooting

Paulding Detectives continue to investigate a triple shooting that occurred during the overnight hours of March 21 in western Paulding County.

As a result of the shooting, all three victims are now dead.

According to detectives, at about 10:49 p.m. on March 21, Paulding 911 was contacted by a resident at a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart indicating that a triple shooting that had just occurred.

The caller said two individuals came to the home and met with the three male victims.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have determined that it appears as if the two men came to the Chesapeake Way home in order to rob the three victims. Initially, two of the victims succumbed to their injuries on scene and the third victim was in critical condition. Over the course of the weekend, the third victim died as a result of his injuries.

The victims in this triple murder are listed below:

42-year-old Clinton Matthew Aiola of Rockmart

30-year-old Cody Daniel Fuller of Dallas

30-year-old Davauntee Anthony Ramsay of Rockmart

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy United States Marshals with the US Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested one of the suspects in this case.

On March 24, Paulding Deputies and Deputy US Marshals arrested 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle in Douglasville where he resides. Detectives charged Favors-Battle with three counts of felony Malice Murder, three counts of Murder during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, three counts of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rob/Murder and a Probation Violation Warrant.

Sheriff’s officials say there will likely be additional charges for Favors-Battle in this case. Deputies and US Deputy Marshals are still looking for another suspect in this case.

Detectives want to encourage anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting, or the additional suspect to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Remember,

all tipsters can remain anonymous.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.