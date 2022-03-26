News By The Numbers: Tornadoes and text messages

News by the numbers for March 18–25

132 people killed in a plane crash in China

On Monday, March 21, 132 people died when a Boeing 737 crashed in China’s mountainside Guangxi region. Investigation on the cause of the crash is still ongoing, and search crews are working to locate the plane’s second black box, which houses flight data. China Eastern Airlines has grounded 223 Boeing 737-800s for safety checks and maintenance.

4.3 million children displaced in Ukraine

Roughly 4.3 million children have been displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a UNICEF report released on Thursday, March 24. The number, which continues to grow, represents more than half of Ukraine’s child population of 7.5 million. Thursday also marked one month since the war began.

Southern US hit by 54 tornadoes

Seven southern U.S. states were impacted this week by a storm system that resulted in at least 54 tornadoes. The natural disasters killed one woman, and 26 people sustained injuries in Texas on Monday, March 21. On Tuesday, an EF3 tornado ripped through a New Orleans neighborhood killing one resident. Thousands of homes were damaged, and thousands of residents do not have electricity.

29 text messages revealed

Virginia Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the weeks following the vote, according to copies of 29 text messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. The texts represent a fraction of more than 2,300 which Meadows provided as part of the Jan. 6 capitol attack investigation.

Uber adds more than 13,000 vehicles in NYC: Taxis

On Thursday, March 24, Uber announced it will add New York City’s 13,587 yellow taxi cabs to the app after years of intense rivalry. The change will go into effect later this spring. Uber has been facing driver shortages amid efforts to regulate the company’s rapid expansion through a moratorium on new licenses.