Westside High School evacuated due to bomb threat

AUGUSTA — Westside High School in Augusta was evacuated Thursday after a threat was made against the school.

School officials sent a letter to parents informing them of what was happening. That letter is below:

“Please be aware that a threat was made against Westside High School this afternoon. The threat is being investigated by Richmond County School System Safety & Security Officers and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The school has been evacuated pending completion of a safety walkthrough to ensure the building is clear for students to return. All threats are taken seriously and we work to resolve them quickly.”

According to WRDW, the bomb squad was called in due to a report of a suspicious backpack, but neither a bomb nor the backpack were found and the school was given the all clear.