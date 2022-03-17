Harris County mourns loss of two popular educators

This week the Harris County School District mourned the loss of two individuals who positively impacted the district over the years. Their stories are below.

Edward F. Robinson

Retired educator Edward F. Robinson died Monday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 95. Having served the district for more than 42 years, Robinson worked as principal of Carver High School, director of the federal programs for both Title I and II, and assistant superintendent.

Dr. Susan Andrews, former superintendent, worked with Robinson and shared, “Mr. Robinson was a faithful educator who was extremely knowledgeable about the federal programs he administered for the school district. He was always a gentleman and a gentle man. It was always my pleasure to work with him.”

Robinson was born in Olustee, Fl., on September 29, 1926, to the late Franklin R. and Melta Woolbright Robinson. Reared in Jessup, Ga., he was a graduate of Wayne County High School. Robinson earned his BS degree from Georgia State College and his MA degree from Tuskegee Institute. He also was a member of the First African Baptist Church, where he served in a variety of capacities, including deacon, trustee, finance committee member, and choir member.

In addition to his parents, Robinson was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Thelma Moss Robinson; his daughter Iris Carolyn Robinson, and his siblings, Ollie M. Robinson, Lee Ray Robinson, and Clarence Robinson. He is survived by his son, Edward F. Robinson II, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service for Robinson will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 17, at Progressive Funeral Home (4235 St. Mary’s Road, Columbus, Ga., 31907).

Coach Jeremy Williams

Having been diagnosed in 2009 with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s Disease, former Harris County High School (HCHS) Football Coach Jeremy Williams passed away after a hard-fought battle on Sunday, March 13.

He only coached at Harris County High School from August of 1999 to May of 2002. His two children he shares with wife Jennifer, Josie, and Jacob, both attended school in the district. Josie graduated a few years ago and is now pursuing a college degree. Jacob is currently a senior at HCHS.

Superintendent Roger Couch shared, “Though his coaching time here was brief, he continued to be part of our community and has left an indelible mark. We send our heart-felt condolences to the Williams family during this difficult time.”

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Mountain Shadows Community Church (114 Mountain Shadows Road, Hamilton, Ga.). Visitation will follow the service.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.