Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame Honors 12 Outstanding Senior Athletes

Twelve Cherokee County School District seniors have been recognized by the Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame for their exceptional athletic achievements during their high school careers.

The community organization selected one male and one female senior athlete from each of the district’s six traditional high schools based on nominations from school administrators.

Class of 2025 Honorees:

Cherokee High School

Alex Whitecliffe: Basketball, Lacrosse, Volleyball

Tanner Savasir: Football, Basketball, Golf

Creekview High School

Kate English: Fastpitch and Slowpitch Softball, Track

Jackson Stanley: Football, Baseball

Etowah High School

Isabella “Izzy” Eskew: Softball

Aiden Weaver: Basketball

River Ridge High School

Kayla Cleaveland: Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis

Ethan Spector: Football, Track

Sequoyah High School

Milanna Abdus-Salaam: Volleyball, Basketball

Ean Marria: Football, Baseball

Woodstock High School

Adeline S. Morrison: Flag Football, Basketball, Track, Slowpitch Softball

Fuller Morrish: Baseball

The Hall of Fame also inducted three new members at this month’s ceremony: Dan Carmichael, a longtime youth football coach; Gary Goff, Cherokee High School Class of 1992; and Adam Moorhead, also from Cherokee High School Class of 1992.

Four Canton High School State Championship Teams received special recognition during the event: the 1936 Men’s Basketball, 1941 Men’s Golf, 1942 Men’s Basketball, and 1948 Men’s Baseball teams.