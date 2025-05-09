Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame Honors 12 Outstanding Senior Athletes

Twelve Cherokee County School District seniors have been recognized by the Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame for their exceptional athletic achievements during their high school careers.
The community organization selected one male and one female senior athlete from each of the district’s six traditional high schools based on nominations from school administrators.
Class of 2025 Honorees:
Cherokee High School
- Alex Whitecliffe: Basketball, Lacrosse, Volleyball
- Tanner Savasir: Football, Basketball, Golf
Creekview High School
- Kate English: Fastpitch and Slowpitch Softball, Track
- Jackson Stanley: Football, Baseball
Etowah High School
- Isabella “Izzy” Eskew: Softball
- Aiden Weaver: Basketball
River Ridge High School
- Kayla Cleaveland: Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis
- Ethan Spector: Football, Track
Sequoyah High School
- Milanna Abdus-Salaam: Volleyball, Basketball
- Ean Marria: Football, Baseball
Woodstock High School
- Adeline S. Morrison: Flag Football, Basketball, Track, Slowpitch Softball
- Fuller Morrish: Baseball
The Hall of Fame also inducted three new members at this month’s ceremony: Dan Carmichael, a longtime youth football coach; Gary Goff, Cherokee High School Class of 1992; and Adam Moorhead, also from Cherokee High School Class of 1992.
Four Canton High School State Championship Teams received special recognition during the event: the 1936 Men’s Basketball, 1941 Men’s Golf, 1942 Men’s Basketball, and 1948 Men’s Baseball teams.