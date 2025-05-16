31 Georgia Student-Athletes Recognized for Positive Character in Sports

Positive Athlete organization has named 31 individuals across Georgia as the “Most Positive” in their sport categories, highlighting students who demonstrate optimism, teamwork, and service to others.
The awards recognize 27 high school student-athletes, two coaches, and two athletics directors who exemplify the organization’s values. Osborne High School in Cobb County earned the title of State’s Most Positive School.
“We received over 6,400 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents representing more than 440 public and private high schools,” said Scott Pederson, who founded Positive Athlete in the early 2010s to promote positivity in youth sports.
The 2024-2025 State Award Winners include:
- Abigail Winford, Glynn Academy, Girls Cross Country
- Anna Verhoff, Milton, Volleyball
- Ashton Arno, Perry, Baseball
- Banks Bell, Early County, Boys Tennis
- Brynn Clipper, Monroe Area, Girls Soccer
- Carsyn Griffis, Tallulah Falls, Girls Swim & Dive
- Cason Haskin, Colquitt County, Boys Soccer
- Charlie Davis, North Oconee, Girls Golf
- Chris Marcusky, Kell, Boys Coach
- Ella Jernigan, Marion County, Cheer & Gymnastics
- Grant Pool, North Cobb Christian, Boys Swim & Dive
- Ian Stewart, Southwest DeKalb, Boys Lacrosse
- Jace Anderson, Dade County, Boys Track & Field
- Jasmine Gaither, Woodville Tompkins, Flag Football
- Jayla Santana, Hillgrove, Softball
- Jessie Arnold, Harlem, Girls Coach
- Julia Promoff, North Atlanta, Girls Lacrosse
- Kathryn Sanio, Lakeside (Dekalb), Girls Alternative (Twirling)
- Kiara Green, Charlton County, Girls Track & Field
- Lexie Gillespie, Madison County, Girls Tennis
- Maukayla Bell, Washington, Girls Basketball
- Michael Davis, Mundy’s Mill, Boys Basketball
- Mohamed Berte, Shiloh, Football
- Nassir Boukari, Wheeler, Wrestling
- Oscar Guzman, Cedartown, Boys Cross Country
- Owen Redd, Edmund Burke Academy, Boys Golf
- Ralph Neeley, Apalachee, Male Athletics Director
- Tiffiny Pippins, Elite Scholars Academy, Female Athletics Director
- Ty Brown, Lassiter, Special Olympics
- Ward Rentz-Baker, Midtown Boys, Alternative (Ultimate Frisbee)
- William Hannah, Union Grove, Adapted Sports
All winners will be honored at the 2025 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards on June 5 at Piedmont Church in Marietta, where over $30,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
Since its founding, Positive Athlete Georgia has awarded thousands of recognitions and more than $350,000 in scholarships to students throughout the state.