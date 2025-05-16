31 Georgia Student-Athletes Recognized for Positive Character in Sports

Positive Athlete organization has named 31 individuals across Georgia as the “Most Positive” in their sport categories, highlighting students who demonstrate optimism, teamwork, and service to others.

The awards recognize 27 high school student-athletes, two coaches, and two athletics directors who exemplify the organization’s values. Osborne High School in Cobb County earned the title of State’s Most Positive School.

“We received over 6,400 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents representing more than 440 public and private high schools,” said Scott Pederson, who founded Positive Athlete in the early 2010s to promote positivity in youth sports.

The 2024-2025 State Award Winners include:

Abigail Winford, Glynn Academy, Girls Cross Country

Anna Verhoff, Milton, Volleyball

Ashton Arno, Perry, Baseball

Banks Bell, Early County, Boys Tennis

Brynn Clipper, Monroe Area, Girls Soccer

Carsyn Griffis, Tallulah Falls, Girls Swim & Dive

Cason Haskin, Colquitt County, Boys Soccer

Charlie Davis, North Oconee, Girls Golf

Chris Marcusky, Kell, Boys Coach

Ella Jernigan, Marion County, Cheer & Gymnastics

Grant Pool, North Cobb Christian, Boys Swim & Dive

Ian Stewart, Southwest DeKalb, Boys Lacrosse

Jace Anderson, Dade County, Boys Track & Field

Jasmine Gaither, Woodville Tompkins, Flag Football

Jayla Santana, Hillgrove, Softball

Jessie Arnold, Harlem, Girls Coach

Julia Promoff, North Atlanta, Girls Lacrosse

Kathryn Sanio, Lakeside (Dekalb), Girls Alternative (Twirling)

Kiara Green, Charlton County, Girls Track & Field

Lexie Gillespie, Madison County, Girls Tennis

Maukayla Bell, Washington, Girls Basketball

Michael Davis, Mundy’s Mill, Boys Basketball

Mohamed Berte, Shiloh, Football

Nassir Boukari, Wheeler, Wrestling

Oscar Guzman, Cedartown, Boys Cross Country

Owen Redd, Edmund Burke Academy, Boys Golf

Ralph Neeley, Apalachee, Male Athletics Director

Tiffiny Pippins, Elite Scholars Academy, Female Athletics Director

Ty Brown, Lassiter, Special Olympics

Ward Rentz-Baker, Midtown Boys, Alternative (Ultimate Frisbee)

William Hannah, Union Grove, Adapted Sports

All winners will be honored at the 2025 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards on June 5 at Piedmont Church in Marietta, where over $30,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

Since its founding, Positive Athlete Georgia has awarded thousands of recognitions and more than $350,000 in scholarships to students throughout the state.