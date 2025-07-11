A Richmond County man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting last week on Barton Chapel Road.

🚨 Why It Matters: A suspected killer remains at large in Augusta, prompting police to warn residents that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

🔍 What’s Happening: Camron Brown faces a murder warrant in connection with a homicide that occurred July 10 at 2382 Barton Chapel Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Brown is known to frequent the 2300 block of Barton Chapel Road

The sheriff’s office has not released details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting

⚠️ The Warning: Authorities are urging residents not to approach Brown if they see him, describing him as armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed what led investigators to identify Brown as a suspect or whether they believe he knew the victim

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1020.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated whether Brown has ties to other jurisdictions or if they believe he may have fled the area. Police also have not released information about potential motives or whether the shooting was targeted.

Residents in the Barton Chapel Road area should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. Anyone who encounters Brown should not attempt to approach him and should call 911 instead.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.