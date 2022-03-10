Want to be a poll worker in Roswell? Here’s how

You can help your fellow citizens exercise their right to vote by becoming a poll worker with Fulton County Department of Registrations and Elections.

On Saturday, March 26, the City of Roswell will host a Poll Worker Recruitment Fair to help Fulton County Board of Elections find Roswell residents who are interested in becoming trained to work the polls on election day or during early voting.

The recruitment fair will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Room 220 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.

Those interested in attending can stop by anytime during the fair. Representatives from the Fulton County Board of Elections will provide information on training, responsibilities, time commitment, and compensation.

For additional information, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker. Questions about the Roswell recruitment fair or poll working in general can be directed to veo@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-612-7020.