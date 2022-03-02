How to recycle electronics in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY — Dunwoody residents can register now for the City’s Electronics Recycling Event on Sunday, March 27, at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church at 1978 Mt. Vernon Road from 1 to 4 p.m.

This free event is for Dunwoody residents only. You can find a link to register here: www.dunwoodyga.gov/electronics.

“Recycling is a priority for our City Council, and events like these allow us to meet the needs of our community,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “This is a great and convenient way to support the environment.”

Items accepted for recycling include the following: monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM & CPU, wires & cables, hard drives and memory cards, digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink & toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab and medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players, and barcode scanners.

Items that are not accepted include the following: cracked LCD TVs and monitors, broken/bare CRT TVs & monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid, paint. There will be no paper shredding at this event.

The company providing the recycling, eWaste ePlanet, provides 100% data security with zero waste to landfills. Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee and St. Luke’s Green Team helped organize and will assist with this event.