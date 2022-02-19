How to get rid of hazardous waste in DeKalb County

If you have paint, flammables, or lawn care products that you’ve been wanting to dispose of safely but couldn’t during the pandemic, DeKalb County is providing that opportunity next month.

After a two-year hiatus, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host its household hazardous waste recycling event Saturday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

During the event, county residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of dangerous household items that are no longer in use.

Hazardous materials, such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, paint, paint-related products and artist supplies, will be accepted. Paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.

Agricultural waste, ammunition, radioactive materials, pharmaceuticals, biohazardous and biomedical waste will not be accepted.

Participation is free and open only to DeKalb County residents. Proof of residency may be requested.

For everyone’s protection, masks are required for event staff and residents.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at

404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.