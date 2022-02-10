Georgia jailor accused of assaulting an inmate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an aggravated assault investigation in Appling County. On Wednesday, February 2, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of an assault on an inmate that occurred on January 29.

Appling County jailor William Rentz, who is 60-years-old, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Violation of Oath of Office, and one count of Battery.

According to the GBI, the preliminary investigation revealed that Rentz assaulted the 37-year-old inmate while the inmate was being restrained. Rentz was processed on the charges at the Appling County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (912-367-8120) or the GBI investigative office in Douglas, GA (912-389-4103). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the see Something, Send Something mobile app.

