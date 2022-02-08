Bibb County inmate who escaped dies in hospital

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that 20-year-old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett passed away at around 5:57 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While in jail for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault charges, Barrett was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent for a medical issue. While receiving care at the hospital, sheriff’s officials Barrett escaped custody and fled at about 4 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, at about 6:47 a.m., Barrett showed up at his sister’s home and had a medical emergency. The sister immediately contacted the Macon-Bibb 911 Center.

Barrett was transported to the hospital where he was listed to be in critical condition.

Barrett was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning and his next of kin has been notified.

The corrections deputy who was watching Barrett at the hospital was placed on administrativeleave pending an internal investigation.