Bibb County inmate escapes from hospital

A Bibb County Inmate fled from the Atrium Health Navicent on Friday at about 4 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year- old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett was at the Atrium Hospital for a medical issue. Barrett became sick while in his hospital room.

While using the restroom, officials say Barrett climbed through the ceiling and made his way to an adjacent hallway.

Barrett fled from the hospital and was last seen running towards High Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barrett is a black male with a “dreadlock” hairstyle. He is about 5 feet 10 inches in height and he weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white “long john” shirt, white boxers shorts, and white socks.

Barrett was in jail for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault charges. Additional charges will be issued in reference to Barrett fleeing from the hospital.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of Barrett is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.