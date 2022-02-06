Inmate who escaped from Bibb County hospital found

Escaped Bibb County inmate Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett was found Sunday morning and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call from Barrett’s sister at about 6:47 a.m., Sunday morning. Investigators have determined that Barrett showed up at his sister’s home on Bloomfield Road in civilian clothes and was reported to be sick.

Soon after arriving at his sister’s residence, Barrett became unresponsive and she contacted the Macon-Bibb 911 Center.

Emergency medical services and Bibb Deputies responded and Barrett was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Barrett is currently listed to be in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.