HAMPTON — A Hampton High School teacher suspected of having inappropriate contact with students is in custody.

On Jan. 27 School Resource Officers along with The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested 26-year old Austin Smallwood on unrelated drug charges. More charges were added as the investigation unfolded.

Details are limited as the matter is still under criminal investigation but, authorities say additionally, Smallwood is being charged with 3 counts of Sexual Assault (Felony) and 2 counts of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor (Misdemeanor).

, “It is imperative that we ensure the safety and security of our students. In order to maintain the integrity of this fluid investigation and to ensure the information being provided is accurate, we are limited to the number of specifics that can be released. But trust and believe we will do everything in our power to protect our students,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place in December of 2021 at Hampton High School where Smallwood has since been placed on administrative leave.

School Officials turned the matter over to law enforcement, after serious allegations were made against Smallwood last week, and are cooperating with the investigation as needed.

Austin Smallwood is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.