Peach Drop canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ATLANTA — As the positive cases of COVID-19 continue to surge and upon advice from public health professionals the City of Atlanta announces the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop.

“In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “As positive COVID-19 cases rise, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”

According to the CDC, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. In Fulton County alone, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1430 from the previous seven-day average of 407— the highest rate of change since the beginning of the pandemic.

Based on the latest data and recommendations from health professionals, the City has moved to the Red Zone and, last week, reinstated the indoor mask mandate.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here.