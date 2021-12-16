Atlanta’s famed Peach Drop is returning this year

After a two year hiatus, Atlanta’s popular New Year’s Eve Peach Drop will be returning to Underground Atlanta to ring in the nw year.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the return of the Annual Peach Drop Festival—an iconic event in the Southeast celebrating the New Year in the cradle city of the Civil Rights Movement.

The much-loved celebratory festival attracts more than 60,000 attendees. Because of its history and longevity, the Peach Drop is cemented in Atlanta’s rich history and is one of the premier New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast.

“Atlanta’s Peach Drop is a proud tradition that has entertained generations of residents and visitors alike,” said Bottoms. “Thank you to City staff, Live Nation, the Coca-Cola Company and Underground Atlanta for their partnership in providing a world-class celebration to bring in the new year in the capital city of the Southeast.”

The event will be held at Underground Atlanta Friday, December 31, with the stage opening at 6 p.m. and the historic peach dropping at midnight.

Two-time Emmy Award Winner, radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron will serve as the host and emcee of the event.

“I look forward to, again, being a part of one of the biggest celebrations in the South; and once again the South got something to say,” said Cameron.

Global entertainment company Live Nation will produce the event. Other partners include the Coca-Cola Company and Underground Atlanta.

Featured performers include:

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti.

Ashanti. Iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob.

“Nobody’s More Country” rising star with Southern roots Blanco Brown.

“Underground Atlanta has been the host of the Peach Drop for over 30 years, and we’re proud to welcome the beloved tradition back to our historic entertainment district,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “As we continue to lay the groundwork for redevelopment, we’re focused on creating meaningful community activations and immersive experiences to bring life back to the heart of Downtown.”