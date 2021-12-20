Atlanta City Council members say goodbye

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta City Council released the following statements today as their legislative terms near a close:

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Atlanta as both a Council member and Council president. It would be impossible to capture all of the memorable moments and contributions in a single statement. However, I am most grateful for the opportunity to drive the creation of the City’s first Office of the Inspector General, promote economic growth and development throughout the city, raise awareness of local government’s responsibility to operate transparently, and advocate for greater public inclusion in policymaking. Every triumph and every struggle has been well worth the effort in the journey toward co-creating a greater Atlanta for us all. The last 20-plus years have given me an opportunity to perform much work on behalf of the city, and there still remains much more to be done. Thank you to the citizens of Atlanta for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to contributing in new and exciting ways as the city of Atlanta moves forward.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore

“Serving the residents of District 1 as a Council member for 20 years has been one of the great privileges of my life. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity to serve and work for the people of our city. Working together, we made countless impacts on Atlanta and our district. To me, being on the Council extends beyond legislation, budgeting, and community planning. At its core, it’s also about community service. It’s been a true honor to serve and to provide support and a helpful hand to my constituents. As my tenure draws to a close, I’m also thankful to have worked with so many wonderful colleagues, and I look forward to staying in touch with all those that I have worked with over the years and helped to serve in District 1.” – District 1 Council member Carla Smith

“My service on the Atlanta City Council had a tremendous impact on me. Real change begins within us and moves outward. This experience has forever changed me and shown me there is no greater act of service than helping each other. It’s been a true honor to fight for living-wage jobs, push for greater access to affordable housing and strive to build a more just and equitable city of Atlanta. I’m so appreciative of everyone who helped me and joined me as I served the residents of District 3. I look forward to continuing to stay involved because I believe we are always stronger working together.” – District 3 Council member Antonio Brown

“As I leave office within the next 30 days, I want to thank each of you for the 27 years that you supported me with your vote. It has been my honor and privilege to have humbly served you all these years as a public servant. You helped me achieve a very special status by being the longest serving female on the Atlanta City Council since Atlanta was founded in 1847. You have given me many years of joy as we grew the district together. With our combined efforts, we have moved the district forward and it is much stronger and more resilient now than when I took office in 1994. Because of this work, we have been able to attract more people into the district and brought in the kind of quality retail and restaurants that we’d envisioned for so many years. You now have an opportunity to work with the new leadership that successfully won the seat on Nov. 30. I have always respected the choice of the voter. I will forever be grateful for the wonderful opportunity that you gave me by allowing me to be your humble servant. This job has been filled with challenges, but as we look back over the years, we have accomplished so much. May God continue to shine his light not only on District 4 but on the entire city of Atlanta. Happy holidays! I salute you.” – District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow

“As my term in office comes to an end, my passion to serve our great city is as unwavering as it was on my first day in office. I love Atlanta and the opportunity to serve this city for five terms is an honor. The phrase ‘Atlanta influences everything’ was always top of my mind. Atlanta’s place in our state, our region and our nation must never be forgotten. Serving residents of District 5 has indeed been an honor. I am grateful for the constituents who entrusted me to serve and represent them. With their support, I am proud to have lead efforts to increase affordable housing, assisted our legacy residents to remain in their homes in dignity, and increased economic development – especially for small businesses. For almost 20 years, I was the only City Council member whose staff included a retired Atlanta police officer in furtherance of my belief that community-based policing is critical to making our city safe. Our district owes Valencia Hudson, a dedicated retired law enforcement officer, a deep level of gratitude for her tireless and committed service. In all humility, I am confident Council District 5 is stronger and more resilient than when I first assumed office. Twenty years ago, my campaign slogan was ‘becoming better by working together.’ Twenty years later, that slogan remains a guiding and enduring description of my time in office. I wish our newly elected Council representative much success and stand ready to assist her in ensuring the continuity of care for the beloved citizens of District 5.” – District 5 Council member Natalyn M. Archibong

“My time serving on the Council has been an extraordinary opportunity and experience. In serving the residents of District 6, I’ve connected with so many people in some of the most meaningful ways of my life. Being in public service isn’t always easy, but this experience has been truly lifechanging and remarkable. I’m grateful to have worked alongside so many thoughtful and engaging colleagues and helped in tackling some of our city’s most pressing challenges, especially as the Council’s Finance Committee chair. We have made great progress over the past four years, but there are still many more ways we can make a difference in our community. I look forward to staying engaged and I’m so encouraged and hopeful for our city’s future.” – District 6 Council member Jennifer Ide

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Council District 8. My time on Council showed me the importance of building coalitions to address the challenges in our city, and to bring positive changes in the community. During my time on Council, I have had the privilege to work with many of the City of Atlanta’s dedicated and hard-working employees. Some of my best memories were on ride-alongs with our police officers, the back of yard waste trucks, and in the sewers with our Watershed team. They are the heroes of the city. I wish the best for the new and returning members of the City Council, as well as to the new administration, and Mayor-elect Dickens. – District 7 Council member J.P. Matzigkeit

“It has been a pleasure to serve District 12 and the City of Atlanta over the last 17 years. I have worked hard along with the community on so many changes that have resulted in major growth and redevelopment in District 12. I am proud of the accomplishments that have happened during my tenure. May the work continue. To all of you who have supported me over the years and who have poured your heart and soul into making District 12 and the city of Atlanta a better place for all of us, thank you. I am proud to have served as your Council member and will always be available to you as you have been to me. Stay safe and be well. God’s blessings.” – District 12 Council member Joyce Sheperd

“It’s been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of Atlanta during these past eight years as a citywide Council member. When I was first elected to City Council in 2013, I knew it was critically important for me to work together with my Council colleagues and to be a strong advocate for an efficient and transparent government at City Hall. I’ve worked hard to focus on helping our residents improve their quality of life. I’m excited to continue serving the public as mayor-elect and as the 61st mayor of Atlanta, and I look forward to continuing to hear from constituents to build a more equitable Atlanta. As this year comes to an end, I’m grateful to have worked alongside such wonderful colleagues on the Council. As I transition into the role of mayor, I am excited at the opportunity to collaborate with new and returning Council members as we work to unify the city.” – Post 3 At-Large Council member and Mayor-elect Andre Dickens