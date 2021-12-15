What is the smoke smell in North Fulton and Forsyth County?

If you smell smoke in Alpharetta or the surrounding area today or any time in the next five to six weeks, don’t be alarmed.

According to Alpharetta officials, contractors working for the Georgia Department of Transportation will be burning vegetative debris related to the construction of the new interchange along Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road.

Typically, outdoor burning of debris is prohibited within the City of Alpharetta. Georgia law allows State agencies such as the Georgia Department of Transportation to engage in outdoor burning as part of its projects, however, and that law supersedes local ordinances. As a result, the city cannot prohibit the GDOT activity.

Officials say GDOT’s contractor will be closely monitoring the burn and will have precautions in place on site to keep all fires under control.

Alpharetta, Milton, and Forsyth County fire departments have all been advised of the activity and will be ready to quickly respond to any threat.