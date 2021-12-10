If you need holiday assistance, Cobb County has a drive-thru food pantry

The holiday season can be a financially stressful time for anyone, but even more so this year due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb County continues to lend a helping hand with a food assistance program.

Stop by the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton, for a Drive-Thru Food Pantry hosted in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The Food Pantry takes place on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The next event is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one package per family while supplies last. If you are picking up food for multiple families, an adult family member from each family must be in the vehicle.

Each package will contain up to 20 pounds of produce in addition to shelf-stable items. Distribution will be a drive-through process with volunteers bringing food packages out to cars.