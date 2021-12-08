Gwinnett County leaders want you to know how redistricting works

Gwinnett County commissioners are hosting a series of open houses to help Gwinnett residents understand how redistricting works.

“Information is key. We want to give our residents an opportunity to view maps, ask Gwinnett staff questions, and really understand the process of redistricting,” said Board Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “The decisions that will be made by the General Assembly in the coming months will determine our County’s future for the next decade.”

Under a decades old law, political boundaries must be drawn every decade to match a County’s changing population. State legislators are charged with the task, which can also determine how people may vote.

The District 1 Open House was held Wednesday, November 17 from 6:30pm until 8:00pm at the Duluth Branch of the Gwinnett County Library.

District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku will host the second open house Tuesday, November 23 at 6:30pm at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross.

Future open houses include:

Thursday, December 16 at 6:00pm at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville with Commissioner Fosque

Commissioner Fosque’s meetings on December 16 and January 13 will also include a presentation on the County’s use of American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure funding from 7:05pm to 8:30pm.