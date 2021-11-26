Third arrest made after killing of Henry County police officer

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another person for allegedly helping Jordan Jackson, the man accused of killing Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai on November 4th as he was responding to a domestic violence incident on Floresta Drive in McDonough.

Subsequently, about a week later, Jackson killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement. Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley were arrested for aiding and abetting on Nov. 9. A third woman was apprehended on Nov. 15.

Police say 24-year old Demetria S. Daniel was arrested in Riverdale. She was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal. Daniel, allegedly, was one of the primary suspects that assisted with hiding Jackson after he shot Officer Desai who succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 8.

Daniel is lodged in the Clayton County Jail. Police say more arrests are expected to be made in the case.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.