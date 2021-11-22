Here are the roads that will be closed during Alpharetta’s Christmas events

ALPHARETTA — The City of Alpharetta will close some downtown streets on the first three Fridays in December to provide enhanced pedestrian safety during events associated with its Season of Celebration.

The event series begins with the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 3 and will feature a variety of fun, family-friendly activities including snow flurries, photos with Santa, holiday movies, pop-up caroling, and more.

The following streets in Downtown Alpharetta will be closed from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM on the dates noted.

• December 3 North Broad, South Broad, Market, and Commerce Streets

• December 10 North Broad and South Broad Streets

• December 17 North Broad, South Broad, Market, and Commerce Streets

The City Hall parking deck will remain open throughout the events, but access will be from Park Plaza only. Additional parking will be available at the municipal parking deck located at 92 Milton Avenue, and the Old Roswell Street public parking lot.

For more details on the Season of Celebration, please visit www.alpharetta.ga.us/season-of-celebration