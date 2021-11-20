Suspect in homicide of firefighter also charged in stabbing of police officer

The Cobb County Police Department has arrested a suspect in the double homicide of a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife.
Firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber, were found dead in their home in Acworth shortly after 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
The suspect is 22-year-old Matthew Lanz, who was shot by Sandy Springs police Friday morning after Lanz allegedly stabbed a police officer multiple times during a burglary.
Cobb County police obtained warrants to arrest Lanz. He is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and is currently at the Fulton County Jail on charges related to the burglary and stabbing in Sandy Springs.
In Sandy Springs, Lanz faces the following charges:
• 1 count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Ridge Drive incident
• 1 count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Glen Drive incident
• 1 count of home invasion in the 1st degree
• 10 counts of felony obstruction
• 10 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
• 10 counts of attempted murder on a police officer
• 1 count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony
• 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.