Two officers were injured and a suspect shot in Sandy Springs burglary

Two police officers were injured and a burglary suspect shot Friday morning in Sandy Springs.

What happened?: Sandy Springs Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home on Cameron Glen Dr. at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Once Officers arrived, they located the suspect still inside the home and a confrontation took place.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Dept., the suspect ran towards one of the officers and stabbed him multiple times. A back-up officer who witnessed the attack, shot the suspect in an attempt to stop the stabbing.

The injured officer was rushed to a local hospital where he received treatment for his multiple wounds and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, who was shot at least one time was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A second officer was also injured as a result of a bullet fragment hitting his hand.

More Details: Police say residents from a home on Cameron Glen Drive called 911 to report an intruder inside their residence. Prior to receiving this call, officers were at the scene of another reported burglary nearby on Cameron Ridge Drive. Those officers immediately responded to the in-progress crime and arrived within a few minutes to find the suspect still inside.

Police officials say officers attempted less intrusive methods such as the use of a taser to subdue the suspect, however, the taser did not have an effect on him. Once the suspect started stabbing the officer multiple times, at least one officer shot the suspect to stop the attack.

Another officer was able to drag the officer out of the home and started rendering first aid. Once the suspect was no longer a threat, officers provided first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

The residents of the home were not injured during this incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist with the investigation of the shooting. Sandy Springs Police Detectives are investigating the burglary and assault on those officers at the scene.

Detectives were able to confirm that this suspect was also responsible for burglarizing the other home on Cameron Ridge Drive earlier.

The suspect has been identified as 22 year old Matthew Scott Lanz from Acworth. Lanz had no connection to the this neighborhood and was unknown to the homeowners.

Lanz has been charged with the following:

• 1 count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Ridge Drive incident

• 1 count of burglary in the 1st degree for the Cameron Glen Drive incident

• 1 count of home invasion in the 1st degree

• 10 counts of felony obstruction

• 10 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

• 10 counts of attempted murder on a police officer

• 1 count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

• 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Lanz is also charged in Cobb County for the double-homicide of a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife.

The Sandy Springs Police Dept. is asking anyone with additional information on this case to contact Detective Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-2563. Additionally, police are asking residents that live in the vicinity to check their Ring Door cameras or exterior surveillance cameras for anyone suspicious captured today between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.