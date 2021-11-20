Cherokee firefighter and his wife killed in their home, 2-year-old unharmed

UPDATE: A suspect has been named and arrested in this case. You can read more about it here.

The Cherokee County Fire Dept. is mourning the loss of a firefighter and his wife.

Firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber, were found dead in their home in Acworth shortly after 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18.

According to the Cobb County Police, the couple was shot to death by an unknown assailant or assailants in the overnight hours.

A two-year-old toddler was found in the home unharmed and is now with family members.

There is no indication to suggest the assailant remained in the area.

Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather released the following statement about Hicks’ death:

“It is a sad day for our department to officially announce the loss of our brother, Justin Hicks, who was found deceased yesterday along with his wife, Amber Hicks. Firefighter Justin Hicks has been a member of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Service for over 6 years.

“He has always been recognized as a happy, funny, loved by many kind of guy. He was always a highly motivated, energetic individual who deeply loved his job as a firefighter and consistently worked to do better and be better every day.

“He was really thrilled on his recent accomplishment of completing his paramedic program training. Justin has touched and impacted many lives, and he will be dearly missed. Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of a member of our family and his lovely wife.

“Cherokee County Fire sends out our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Justin Hicks. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the Hicks family and our fire family as we mourn our loss and prepare for the coming days. There is still an active investigation taking place, and no other comments will be released at this time.”