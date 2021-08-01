Why is South Cobb Regional Library closed?

South Cobb Regional Library will be closed temporarily for a major renovation project starting Monday, Aug. 2. The library closure is scheduled for three months with the anticipated re-opening on Monday, Nov. 1.

The project for the library in Mableton includes interior and exterior repairs. Cobb County Property Management Department officials say the project includes substantial plumbing repairs to correct issues with the existing sewer line that have resulted in several emergency repairs and improvements of the public restrooms, and installation of new flooring, tile, partitions and other fixtures.

The exterior work will include restoration of the site’s retention pond, landscape improvements, and retrofitting the parking lot lights to LED fixtures.

Overall, county officials say the project is designed to enhance the functionality and appearance of the public facility as a safe and engaging community space.

Library patrons who have placed holds for pick up at South Cobb will be able to retrieve reserved materials at the Sweetwater Valley Library in the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100 in Austell. Other nearby libraries include Powder Springs, Lewis A. Ray, and Vinings.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs to individuals and families.

South Cobb library staff members will be temporarily reassigned to libraries throughout the system.

For updates on the South Cobb library project and information on Cobb library programs and services, visit cobbcounty.org/library.