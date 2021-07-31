Sheriff’s office investigates killing of 69-year-old man in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old man inside of a home in the 7500 block of Bethel Church Road, just after 8:30 pm. Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s office the man was involved in an altercation with another man.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner’s office. The Sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victim until his next of kin has been notified.

The circumstances surrounding this incident is being investigated and investigators have a person of interest in custody.

This incident is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.