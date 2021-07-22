Arrest made in killing of Covington man at Decatur hotel

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a suspect in the murder last month of a Covington man who was killed at a hotel in Decatur.

Atlanta resident Aushun Lavoris Price, 35, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday on Metropolitan Ave. in Atlanta on a warrant accusing her of Malice Murder.

According to sheriff’s investigators, Price allegedly shot 40 year-old Frank Hosey of Covington on June 19 in a hotel room on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Hosey died later from his injuries.

No motive was given for the shooting.

Price was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where she is being held without bond.