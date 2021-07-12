Planned water outage for parts of Tucker Wednesday

On July 14, contractors working on behalf of DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will temporarily interrupt water service to properly replace a damaged water line. The work will take place overnight from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to lessen the impact to residents, businesses, and commuters at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Northlake Parkway. This section of Northlake Parkway will reopen on Thursday, July 15.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve water service countywide.

Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to residents, business owners and motorists overnight.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.