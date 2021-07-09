Monument at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield vandalized

KENNESAW — National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park are investigating recent vandalism at the park.

The damage, reported earlier this morning by park staff and volunteers, includes the defacement to the park’s largest monument, the Illinois Monument, along with two other sites in the Cheatham Hill area. Additional acts of vandalism include the destruction of American flags at both the Monument and the grave site of the unknown soldier. The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

The Illinois Monument, erected by Union veterans in memory of their comrades, is the largest monument in the park, and was dedicated in 1914. The grave site dedicated to the unknown soldier dates to the Civilian Conservation Corps days.

“Graffiti is vandalism and is extremely difficult to remove. Repair of vandalized sites, if possible, is costly and time consuming, and often cannot restore the site to its former condition. These acts are also illegal,” said park spokesperson Marjorie Thomas. “Additionally, defacing any part of the national park or other public land you visit hurts and degrades the experience of other visitors. It is described as an act of cultural violence when perpetrated against such sites as historic structures and other places that existed before their designation as park sites.”

You can help protect our treasured public lands. If you see something suspicious in any national park location, stay safe and tell park officials about it.

Investigators are looking for additional information from anyone who may have observed activity leading to the vandalism.

