Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

Fireworks are legal in Georgia, but they are only as safe as the person lighting them. If you want to enjoy your fireworks without your house, hand, or pickup truck becoming a casualty, you’ll want to practice a few safety measures before you shoot off any fireworks on the fourth.

The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services along with other Georgia fire departments strongly encourages residents to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year. Untrained firework handlers may experience severe injuries such as third-degree burns and permanent scars to the head, hands, neck, and eyes.

However, residents planning to use consumer-type fireworks as part of their Independence Day celebration should follow these safety tips: