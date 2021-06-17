Rabies Alert: A rabid fox had an encounter with a dog and a person in Buford

Hall County officials report that there was recent contact between a rabid fox, a dog and a person in the 2100 block of Morgan Drive in Buford.

The fox was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Waycross where it tested positive for rabies. This is the third confirmed case of rabies in Hall County in 2021.

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid fox was located. If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter, located at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville, for $10, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (678) 450-1587.