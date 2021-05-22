Brookhaven mayor talks about the city’s progress during pandemic

Overcoming the challenges of 2020 and looking ahead to a brighter 2021 are discussed in Brookhaven’s State of the City video, now available online here and above.

In the feature, Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst addresses the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the most challenging issues since the City’s founding in 2012, noting that Brookhaven was the first municipality to take action to address the onset of the pandemic, while being one of the first to create solutions for families and businesses during the pandemic and maintaining the delivery of essential government services.

Other topics include the ongoing progress of Children’s Healthcare and Emory at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road, and other recent corporate relocations. The feature also recounts the progress of road resurfacing, sidewalk construction and the “model mile” of the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

“Brookhaven is about to become the center of the north metro network of trails, connecting the top end from Truist Park in Cobb to Tucker in Central DeKalb, and the Beltline in Atlanta. All trails unified together,” said Mayor Ernst.

The State of the City address details the progress of the improvements specified in the $40 million Parks Bond, overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018, as well as the innovative approach to addressing the issues of equity and social justice which were brought to the forefront in 2020.

“That, in a nutshell, is ‘Brookhaven Strong’ – solid fiscal management, City-lite staffing and nimble management… big bangs for your bond referendum and other civic investments, Projects delivered on time and on budget,” said Mayor Ernst, adding that Brookhaven is “the hotspot for millennials and new business relocations.”

